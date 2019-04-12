SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police will be holding a memorial service in honor of fallen officer Kenneth Copeland on the second anniversary of his death.

Copeland was killed on Dec. 4, 2017, at the age of 58 after he was shot several times while serving a domestic violence warrant. The fallen officer was the first San Marcos police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Copeland was honored for his service alongside 44 other firefighters, peace officers and emergency first responders for their courage while serving at Gov. Greg Abbot's Star of Texas Awards in 2018.

RELATED:

Memorial ceremony held for San Marcos officer killed last December

'Mark of true bravery': Central Texas officers honored on 9/11 at 2018 Star of Texas Awards

San Marcos officer killed in the line of duty: What we know

A memorial was held last year in remembrance for Copeland and his service at the Hays County Government Center, and this year's memorial will be in front of the San Marcos Police Station. The station is located at 2300 South Interstate Highway 35.

The memorial will start at 2:45 p.m. and is open to the public, according to the City of San Marcos.

WATCH: 'All the officers were broke': San Marcos mourning fallen officer

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-based National Instruments announces layoffs

'I have abused my lungs': Willie Nelson quits smoking weed due to health concerns, report says

New luxury hotel coming to the shores of Lady Bird Lake

Parents sue Round Rock ISD over yearbook article about daughter's illness