San Marcos Police Department back to normal operations after gas leak forced evactuation

An officer was transported to Seton Hays after crashing into a gas main.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department headquarters was briefly evacuated Tuesday night at approximately 8:53 p.m. after an officer crashed into nearby a gas main while suffering from a medical issue.

The officer was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle with minor injuries after she also hit a nearby building.

“Officers in and around the police department observed the wreckage and found the injured officer inside her vehicle,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “They were able to extract her from the vehicle and move her to a safe location away from the leaking gas. We’re very thankful that the incident and the injuries were minor.”

The SMPD was evacuated for approximately an hour-and-a-half and 9-1-1 operations were transferred to the Hays County Sheriff's Office until normal operations resumed around 11 p.m.

San Marcos Fire and Centerpoint Energy responded to the gas leak, which the City said was stopped quickly.