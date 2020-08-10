San Marcos police searching for suspects after deadly conduct incidents over the weekend

Officers recovered spent casings from the scenes as evidence.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police in San Marcos are asking for the public’s assistance after two separate deadly conduct incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 3, around just before 2 a.m. at the Cottages at San Marcos on the 1400 block of Craddock Ave., the San Marcos Police Department said.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots near building 1100, where a large party was happening. Witnesses saw two men fleeing the scene, police said. They are described as Black men, one wearing a red shirt and jeans, and the second wearing a white shirt and jeans. They were seen leaving the area in a red Dodge Charger.

Officers recovered spent casings from the scene as evidence, SMPD said.

In a second incident on Sunday, Oct. 4, police were called to The Thompson at the 1600 block of Mill St. around 1 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene directed officers to a large party taking place in building 11. They told police there had been a confrontation between two groups that started firing gunshots without hitting anyone. Some of the individuals reportedly entered a gray Ford F150 and fled the area.

Spent shell casings from the scene were recovered as evidence.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact San Marcos police at 512-753-2300.