SAN MARCOS, Texas — One person was killed in a small plane crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, the aircraft took off from the San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. before it lost contact with air traffic control at 5:55 a.m.

Officials said the plane was located on the ALERRT Center property a few hours later at 8:03 a.m. The person killed was also located.

The San Marcos Fire Department is working with SMPD, Hays County and the FAA in this investigation.

Details about the plane and the victim have not been released at this time.

