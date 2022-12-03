x
San Marcos PD warns residents after credit card skimmer found at gas station

Officials said it's the latest of nearly 20 skimmers the department has picked up in San Marcos over the past year.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is warning residents after officers found a credit card skimmer at a gas station.

The department said the skimmer was found at the Valero on Aquarena Springs Drive and I-35 Frontage Road. Officials said it's the latest of nearly 20 skimmers the department has picked up in San Marcos over the past year.

The department shared a few tips when filling up to keep your credit card information safe: 

  • Choose a gas station with good lighting and security cameras.
  • Stop at a pump close to the building and in the clerk’s line of sight.
  • Look for signs of tampering. A loose or damaged cabinet door, loose card slot, or security tape that’s been cut could indicate a skimmer.
  • Pay for your gas at the register. Use cash if you have it handy, or opt for a credit card rather than a debit card.
  • Monitor your credit card statements or sign up for alerts so you know if any unauthorized purchases should be reported.

PROTECT YOURSELF: Just last week, we recovered a credit card skimmer from the Valero gas station at Aquarena Springs...

Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Friday, March 11, 2022

