San Marcos PD warns residents after credit card skimmer found at gas station

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is warning residents after officers found a credit card skimmer at a gas station.
The department said the skimmer was found at the Valero on Aquarena Springs Drive and I-35 Frontage Road. Officials said it's the latest of nearly 20 skimmers the department has picked up in San Marcos over the past year.
The department shared a few tips when filling up to keep your credit card information safe:
- Choose a gas station with good lighting and security cameras.
- Stop at a pump close to the building and in the clerk’s line of sight.
- Look for signs of tampering. A loose or damaged cabinet door, loose card slot, or security tape that’s been cut could indicate a skimmer.
- Pay for your gas at the register. Use cash if you have it handy, or opt for a credit card rather than a debit card.
- Monitor your credit card statements or sign up for alerts so you know if any unauthorized purchases should be reported.
