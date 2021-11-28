San Marcos PD investigating homicide near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department was investigating a homicide near an apartment complex Sunday night.
The reported homicide happened around the Cottages at San Marcos apartment complex on Craddock Avenue, just a mile from Texas State University.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. It is also unknown if officials have identified a suspect, or suspects, and if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Details remain limited at this time. Check back for updates.
