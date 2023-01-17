San Marcos approves paid parking pilot program for City Park

San Marcos residents will not be charged if proof of address is provided.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — According to a report from Community Impact, the San Marcos City Council on Tuesday approved the implementation of a paid parking pilot program for visitors at City Park. Local residents will continue to be able to park for free.

The idea has been a topic of discussion for city leaders since 2019 as a way to generate revenue for the Parks and Recreation Department, Community Impact reports.

Up next, the City of San Marcos will need to purchase automated time meter machines to be placed at the park. The report states the department has already put aside $38,000 for the purchase of the equipment needed for the program.

The program is slated to launch on May 1. It will then be reviewed by the council every year through December 2025, which is when the council will decide whether or not to keep the program permanent.

The proposed rates for non-San Marcos residents are as follows:

First 30 minutes: free

Less than 4 hours: $10

More than 4 hours: $15

Holidays and special events: $25 flat fee

Meanwhile, residents will be required to provide proof of address to receive a parking permit.

To learn more, read Community Impact's full report.