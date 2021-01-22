San Marcos police arrest murder suspect after incident at Econo Lodge Hotel

This marks the first homicide of 2021 in the city.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department has arrested a suspect in the city's first murder of 2021.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel on South Guadalupe Street on Jan. 19 after a dead man was found inside one of the rooms. The man was identified as Andreas Mihanpoor, 33, and next-of-kin was notified. A final autopsy report is still pending from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation led police to develop probable cause that the death was caused by Melvin George Nicholas Jr., 59, of San Marcos. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

The police department located Nicholas on Jan. 21 and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center, where a bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.