HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A man who fatally shot his roommate in San Marcos back in 2016 has finally learned his fate.

Hays County officials convicted Esaia Kemuel Morris, 24, of murder and sentenced him to 75 years on Nov. 27 for fatally shooting his roommate Francisco Sierra on Feb. 5, 2016.

Morris plead guilty during the trial, but claimed that he committed the murder "under the influence of sudden passion," according to Hays County officials.

Sierra was reportedly celebrating his birthday the night before he died and was found the next day after he was shot in the head through a pillow that was placed over his face.

The day following the shooting, Morris confessed to a co-worker that he killed Sierra and then disposed of the gun in a pond, officials said. Police reportedly recovered teh murder weapon from the posnd, which matched the bullet found during Sierra's autopsy.

Morris later confessed to police that he killed Sierra and clamed that he had snapped after an "unwanted sexual encounter with Sierra," officials said. However, the jury heard other evidence that suggested Morris had initiated the encounter.

Morris was also fined $10,000.

