SAN MARCOS, Texas — In the last four years, nearly 400 people have been hurt after they were hit by vehicles in San Marcos. Eight people died, according to the state.

But the City is working to lower that number and it wants the public's input to do it. It's all in the name of safety, the city of San Marcos is working to add more sidewalks.

For some, it's a welcome change.

"Kinda patchwork of sidewalks here and there sidewalks in ill-repair," said Chris Perez. "There are a lot of folks that walk to and from the stores or restaurants or to work."

Perez lives across the street from some construction happening in San Marcos where crews are installing a brand new sidewalk.

"So, it's great to see that the City is putting a focus on making that safer for everyone," added Perez.

But not all Perez's neighbors agree – like Zane Howell – who told KVUE there are more important things to be focusing on.

"When it comes to sidewalks, there's so many more things that we need to be doing within San Marcos than like sidewalks through these neighborhoods," said Howell.

"Our five-year plan covers various areas throughout the city," said Shawn Wolfshohl, the city's street maintenance manager.

Wolfshohl thinks getting more sidewalks will help people move around the city safer, which is why they're asking for public input.

"We want to get citizen comments on areas that have missing sidewalks ... existing sidewalk that's in really bad condition," said Wolfshohl. "Without them, we can pick sidewalks but it might not be the highest priority areas that our citizens would want us to build sidewalks."

The public meeting is on the Jan. 27 at the San Marcos rec center.

