San Marcos issues citywide precautionary boil water notice after water main damage

The notice is in effect until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Thursday evening, the City of San Marcos issued a citywide boil water notice for all water customers after a major city water main suffered damaged during construction, resulting in a system pressure drop.

“The boil notice is precautionary only, as we have no evidence of water contamination, but it is a necessary step any time that there’s a lack of pressure in the main lines for an extended period,” Public Services Director Tom Taggart said in a press release. “After the main is repaired and water samples are processed, we would expect to receive satisfactory water quality results by 5 p.m. on Saturday, which will allow us to rescind the precautionary boil water notice at that time.”

If you have any questions, water customers can contact the Water & Wastewater Utility Office at 512-393-8010 during normal business hours.

