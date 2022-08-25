San Marcos HS football team placed on 2-year playoff ban

The ban comes after student-athletes allegedly transferred to the school for athletic reasons.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos High School football team has been placed on a two-year playoff ban.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the decision was handed down by a district executive committee for players allegedly transferring to the school for athletic reasons.

The ban would not be lifted until the 2023 season ends and begins immediately.

In a letter to parents explaining the situation, the school district said the committee also recommended that multiple athletes be ruled ineligible for the season along with a second recommendation to ban the ineligible athletes for an additional two years due to allegations of recruiting.

The school maintains that no coach or staff member recruited any of the student-athletes that were ruled ineligible. The school district also said it would appeal the recommendations.

San Marcos Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John Walsh told the Statesman that the decision would not impact how the team approaches the season.

Here's the full letter:

San Marcos CISD Families,

This message is on behalf of the SMCISD Athletics Department. Yesterday, August 24, the 27-6A District Executive Committee (DEC) made a recommendation to issue a two-year postseason ban on our SMHS football program. The DEC also recommended that multiple student-athletes be ruled ineligible for the 2022-2023 season with a second recommendation to ban the ineligible student-athletes for an additional two years due to allegations of recruiting. At no point did any SMCISD coach or staff member recruit any of the student-athletes that were ruled ineligible.

SMCISD will appeal the DEC recommendations to the State Executive Committee on a date to be determined.

Dr. Michael A. Cardona

Superintendent of Schools

Read the full report by the Austin American-Statesman here.

