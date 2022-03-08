Driver arrested after deadly San Marcos hit-and-run crash

A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 31-year-old Adam Martinez before fleeing the scene.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, San Marcos police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday, March 5.

The City of San Marcos said Giovanni Fernandez of Canyon Lake was charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, after the crash that killed 31-year-old Adam Martinez.

Around 6:45 a.m. on March 5, San Marcos police responded to the 3300 block of Interstate 35 for a hit-and-run crash investigation.

Officers arriving on the scene found Martinez lying near the west access road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police collected evidence including surveillance footage indicating Martinez was struck by Fernandez, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota Camry, the City said. Fernandez is accused of driving away from the scene after the crash.

He was booked into the Hays County Jail and a bond has not been set yet.

This is the third fatal crash investigated by San Marcos police in 2022.