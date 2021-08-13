San Marcos High School veterinary program sets students up for a future as veterinary assistants

By the end of high school, students who go through the veterinary program will be able to get jobs at clinics right after graduation.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Every day is a learning experience at the San Marcos vet clinic, like when intern Daniella Gonzales is learning how to give a kennel cough vaccine.

"These tend to take a little while to dissolve," said Veterinary Assistant Yolanda Guzman.

Gonzales just started as an intern helping out the clinic. She's going into her senior year at San Marcos High School.

"I started last week, maybe Thursday or two weeks ago on Thursday, definitely still a lot of learning," she said.

Gonzales is part of the high school's veterinary program. Part of that is hands-on experience in clinics like this one to get certified as a veterinary assistant.

"So, basically, the end goal is for the students to get certified as a veterinary assistant. We certify them through the Texas Veterinary Medical Association," said Jennifer Wiggins, who is in charge of the program. "They've really been great."

Each year, new students come through the program and progress, preparing themselves for a job in the future.

"We've become like a hiring ground for the animal science field and San Marcos," she said.

This is true for former students like Guzman. She was the one teaching Gonzales about vaccines. And Homero Roman spent the morning teaching Gonzales about lab work. Both got jobs right out of high school as vet assistants.

"Yeah, I get to keep up with them, which is very cool. I mean, these kids graduated 3-4 years ago and I still see them when I check in on my interns," said Wiggins.

All of them are still learning but passing on what they know to younger students.