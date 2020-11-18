San Marcos police asking for public's assistance after armed home invasion

The incident happened at The Grove at San Marcos apartment complex.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police in San Marcos are asking the public for assistance after a home invasion involving a handgun on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at The Grove at San Marcos, located at 1150 E. River Ridge Pkwy., around 12:05 p.m., a release from the City of San Marcos said.

An unidentified offender kicked in the front door of an occupied apartment and proceeded to open bedroom doors, the release said. He came face-to-face with a female victim inside one of the bedrooms and pointed a handgun at her for a short period before exiting the apartment, the City said.

The offender is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask.

He arrived and departed the apartment complex with an unknown driver in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows. The City said the Impala has an obvious dent on the hood just above the front grill on the vehicle.

Following the incident, the Impala fled southbound on Interstate Highway 35 in the direction of New Braunfels and/or San Antonio.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.