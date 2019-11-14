SAN MARCOS, Texas — An explosion happened early Thursday morning in San Marcos, where three food trucks were set up.

A local resident and Texas State University student filmed the second explosion outside of her balcony.

KVUE's Tori Larned took to San Marcos to speak with the young woman.

"All of a sudden my bed starting shaking, things were falling off the walls, I thought it was an earthquake or the building collapsing," said the student. "My roommate asked if I was OK, and then we started just looking around and we saw this giant puff of smoke and flames outside the window."

The San Marcos resident said that while she was filming the fire die down, a second explosion happened, causing her and her roommate to scream and run inside from their balcony.

RELATED:

Watch: Video shows explosion in San Marcos that damaged food trucks, buildings

Austin Fire Department responds to structure fire near downtown

Lightning strike zaps 15-foot hole in Fort Worth parking lot

"We actually went to the food truck park for the first time last night and everyone was so nice – I just feel so bad that this has happened to all of them," said the student.

She said that after speaking to one of the food truck owners after the incident, they told her, "It's fine, everything can be bought again, everyone is fine and that is what matters."

"I hope there is some type of community outreach to help these business owners, this could be their livelihood," said the resident.

Officials said that there are no reported injuries at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Shooting at Southern California high school, multiple injuries reported

Biracial Austin woman hopes to find bone marrow match so she can go back to UT

Netflix teams up with Nickelodeon to take on Disney Plus

Timeline: How did Rodney Reed end up on death row?