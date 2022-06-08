x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hays County officials on alert after potential threat to San Marcos day care centers

The threat indicated potential in "San Marco" but did not specify which state.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
School classroom in blur background without young student; Blurry view of elementary class room no kid or teacher with chairs and tables in campus.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County deputies have been placed at daycares around the San Marcos area after the police department received information about a potential threat.

On Wednesday morning, the Hays County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threat from the police department after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip regarding a threat to invoke violence at a "daycare in San Marco."

This tip did not specify a specific state, however, so three cities across the U.S. were notified, including San Marcos, California, and San Marco, Florida.

Deputies will remain at daycares around San Marcos, Texas until the validity of the threat is determined.

No further information was immediately available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TDCJ: DNA evidence linking Gonzalo Lopez to area where family was killed came back after killings

At the White House, Matthew McConaughey shares firsthand stories from Uvalde victims' families

Facing huge inventory, Target trims prices, vendor orders

More Videos

In Other News

Sweet Ritual closing after decade of business in Austin