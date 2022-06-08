Hays County officials on alert after potential threat to San Marcos day care centers

The threat indicated potential in "San Marco" but did not specify which state.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County deputies have been placed at daycares around the San Marcos area after the police department received information about a potential threat.

On Wednesday morning, the Hays County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threat from the police department after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip regarding a threat to invoke violence at a "daycare in San Marco."

This tip did not specify a specific state, however, so three cities across the U.S. were notified, including San Marcos, California, and San Marco, Florida.

Deputies will remain at daycares around San Marcos, Texas until the validity of the threat is determined.

No further information was immediately available.