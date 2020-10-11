San Marcos police searching for suspect in deadly conduct investigation

Police said a man fired several gunshots after a physical disturbance at a party on Saturday morning.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a deadly conduct investigation.

Police said officers were dispatched to a large party at Copper Beech Apartments at the 1700 block of Mill St. around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Witnesses described a physical disturbance between five to 10 women in the parking lot area of the complex, police said. As the disturbance continued, a man fired several gunshots. No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses did not provide a description of the man who fired the shots, but evidence was collected from the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the San Marcos Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.