San Marcos city leaders to extend parking restrictions in downtown area

San Marcos City Council approved a four-hour parking restriction on July 3.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Anyone visiting Downtown San Marcos will be able to park in certain areas for a longer period of time.

On July 3, city council members approved to extend parking restrictions in the general area of downtown to four hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Currently, there is a two-hour limit.

While some welcome the extension, others believe more time will lead to disruption.

"It's going to be difficult for students. They already have a difficult time getting parking spaces. You know, people trying to shop here, the same. It's going to be challenging," said Joe McAweeney, who is a tenant in the Downtown Square for the Atypical Apothecary.

McAweeney said during the week, he sees several cars constantly circling in search of parking with the current time restriction and worries by adding an extra two hours, people might start parking illegally.

"What will happen is people park illegally. They block people in. They go to the back alleys and they block tenants in," said McAweeney.

But for Amanda Shannon, who has two children living in the city, she believes there is a benefit.

"I like to leave my car where it's at. I like to look at the street and find out where we're at and then you know, do our whole scenic route and then come back and know that my car is safe there and I don't have to move it every two hours," said Shannon.

The City has not announced when the four-hour parking restriction will take effect.

