San Marcos animal shelter out of dog kennel space, asking community to adopt and foster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is out of room for dogs and is now asking for the community's help.

Since Monday, the shelter said it has taken in 27 dogs and anticipates more coming in every day. They are asking community members to help out by adopting a dog or opening up their homes to foster a pet.

The shelter said it has a few long-stay and senior dogs that could use a break and a second chance if someone is willing to open their home to them. See a full list of adoptable dogs online or email foster@sanmarcostx.gov for more information.

All ready-to-go pets are adoptable for $10. That price includes spay/neuter, a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a microchip and 30 days of free pet health insurance, according to the shelter.

Those interested in adopting can stop by the shelter on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The animal shelter is located at 750 River Rd. in San Marcos.

