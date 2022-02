The incident happened at 8545 N. Lamar Blvd., according to the Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was arrested for arson after a fire at a used car dealership in North Austin on Sunday morning.

The address is the building of San Fernando Motors Inc., a used car dealership.

AFD said it would provide more updates on Monday.

No other information is available at this time.