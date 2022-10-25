San Antonio neighborhood puts a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired twist on its street signs

Would you rather reign over Westeros Path or Arya Way?

SAN ANTONIO — Winter may still be coming on the calendar, but it's already arrived to San Antonio's northwest side.

Thought it might not have the might of a Winterfell or King's Landing, nestled between Brandeis High and Bamberger Nature Park is a small neighborhood that briefly helps visitors imagine they are navigating the realms of Westeros, where the drama of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" unfolds.

Several street signs in the community of Archer Oaks are named after characters and capitals from the show. The names for the Archer Oaks streets include Westeros Path, Winterfell, Arya Way and – in a nod to young Arya's nimble but vicious weapon – Needle Creek.

No word on if a Targaryen Drive or White Walker Way will join the signs at some point in the future, but there's only one thing we say to lack of hope: Not today. One thing's for sure: Temperatures might be falling in South Texas, but at least it's some solace to know we don't have to bundle up like we're traveling north of The Wall.

