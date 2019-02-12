SAN ANTONIO — We now know the ages of the three people who were killed in a small plane crash near the San Antonio airport on Sunday. According to the airport's public information officer and the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered in Austin.

The single-engine aircraft that was headed to Boerne crashed just before 6:30 p.m. after an in-flight emergency, according to KENS, KVUE's sister station in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner released the following descriptions of the victims:

38-year-old white man

71-year-old white woman

22-year-old white man

According to the FAA database, the plane was registered to RTW Capital LLC with a P.O box address in Austin.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined at this time, but San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane took off from Sugar Land and was headed to Boerne, Texas, when the pilot noticed "some kind of engine problem." The pilot then reportedly declared an "alert 2 emergency," indicating that there was a mechanical or engine issue.

"As tragic as it is, it could have been much worse," Hood said. "It could have dropped on the freeway. It could have dropped on an apartment complex. There's no indication of fire or other damage."

