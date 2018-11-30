SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the University Health System are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they’ve been treating for over a week.

Elizabeth Allen, a spokesperson with UHS, said the unidentified man “was brought in by ambulance on Nov. 18 after it appears he was hit by a motor vehicle.” Allen said he is being treated at University Hospital, and they are hoping someone from the community is able to provide them with more information about him.

The man is a Hispanic patient in his 40s, stands about 5 feet 10 and weighs 220 pounds. Allen said he also has a tattoo reading “Javier” on his right arm, as well as a small tattoo on his right thigh that looks like a cross or an X.

Allen added the man is “awake and responding intermittently to commands.”

If you any information as to the man’s identity, you are asked to call Richard Woodley at University Hospital at (210)734-0751 or (210)857-6306.

