Archdiocese of San Antonio removes two local priests accused of sexual misconduct

Authorities in Bexar and Comal counties were also notified of the allegations, church leaders say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two priests have been removed from their assigned parishes and "prohibited from exercising any priestly ministry" after being accused of sexual misconduct, according to local archdiocese leaders.

Neither man has been criminally charged.

According to statements from San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, Jesus Eduardo Martinez-Solis, who served at St. Joseph in Honey Creek, north of San Antonio, was removed from ministerial duties on July 26—one day after a minor accused him of sexual misconduct and grooming, making the report through an archdiocese hotline. Comal County authorities were also notified of the accusations. Martinez-Solis has been with the archdiocese since July 2018, and at St. Joseph for a year.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Ortega, assigned to St. Monica in Converse in July 2021, was accused of sexually inappropriate physical contact stemming from an alleged incident at a teen retreat at another parish, according to García-Siller. The news about Ortega was shared with St. Monica congregation's at Sunday service, where church leaders elaborated that the report against Ortega was made on June 24 and that the archdiocese's investigation showed he had also "engaged in sexually inappropriate and unwanted physical touch, usually with adult women."

The Bexar County district attorney's special crimes division was also notified of the allegation.

“Some of us may be angry, some of us are frustrated or disappointed. These emotions are very normal," St. Monica Rev. Thumma Prathap told worshippers. “The Archdiocese of San Antonio has zero tolerance for these kinds of abuses.”

Both Martinez-Solis and Ortega have also been prohibited from using clerical clothes or titles as a result of separate investigations led by García-Siller, conducted alongside independent investigators. According to García-Siller, in both cases the Archdiocesan Review Board, which advises the archbishop on matters of sexual abuse claims involving clergy, concluded there was enough evidence of misconduct to recommend that Martinez-Solis and Ortega represent "a continuing risk for minors" and that both "should not be returned to ministry."

García-Siller expressed gratitude to the minors who "bravely came forward" and reported the alleged misconduct to church officials, adding: "I pledge my commitment to continue to work toward making every Catholic Church, school and institution a safe harbor for all of our children."

Others who have been victimized by San Antonio-area clergy can submit a report here.

Both cases have been passed to higher church officials.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS: