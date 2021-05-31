Car towed away as search for 6-year-old Samuel Olson continues; hasn't been to school since April, police say

Samuel Olson was last seen on Thursday, May 28, and police are hoping the public can help find him.

HOUSTON — The search for Samuel Olson, a missing 6-year-old who was last seen in southwest Houston, continues to intensify.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers have now joined the search for Samuel, and on Monday, the group searched an area near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road, not far from Ellington Field.

Within walking distance from that area, Houston police were searching the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex after they said they received reports that it was the last known location Samuel was seen.

The apartment complex is being rented by an acquaintance of Samuel's dad's girlfriend.

So far, both search areas have returned no clues on Samuel's whereabouts, but overnight into early Tuesday a black Dodge car was towed from the scene:

“We’re all just really confused about everything that was going on at the moment,” Samuel’s grandmother Tonya Olson said. “It’s just about bringing Sam home safe.”

The search will continue on Tuesday, although the search area has not been disclosed.

According to investigators, Samuel was reported missing on May 27 by an individual who claimed he was taken by another individual.

Police said they immediately started the search for Samuel and started talking to anybody who had a connection to the boy, including family members and caretakers.

Police said Samuel's parents have joint custody, and at this time, they have no idea if they're dealing with a child custody issue or if they're getting accurate information from people who have a connection to Samuel.

But no one seems to know where he is and where he could be.

"We are trying to move with as much urgency as we can," Larry Saddlewhite, with HPD, said. "We're still not where we need to be in terms of locating him."

Investigators said they have very little information to go on, but what they do know is that the last time anyone outside of Samuel’s family saw him was on April 30 when the boy was at school in northeast Houston.

Tim Miller said he and his team are trying really hard to find someone who has seen Sam but it's not looking good.

"I sure as hell don’t think this is going to have a happy ending,” Miller said.

Samuel was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red Kool-Aid man on the front, jean shorts and white "Buzz Light Year" tennis shoes. He was also wearing mismatched superhero socks.

The child was five at the time he was last seen but recently turned six years old.

Samuel is 3'9 and weighs 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and golden brown hair with a white patch on the back right side of his head. He is missing two of his bottom teeth and has a crease on the top of his left ear.