Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

The gift was split between four area organizations to support Taylor's youth and address mental health along with food insecurity.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility.

According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and Williamson County approving incentives for the $17 billion site nears.

"Samsung Austin Semiconductor is thrilled to become part of the fabric of Taylor. We have been working during the past year to identify the best way to support our new community," said Corporate Vice President of Public Affairs John Taylor. "This gift will address the increased needs of its citizens, especially those in Eastern Williamson County, around food insecurity, mental health and wellness, and our ongoing commitment to improve the lives and futures of local youth."

The donation was split between four area organizations:

$250,000 for Taylor ISD to support academic success

$250,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Eastern Williamson County to support youth programming

$250,000 for Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry & Community Ministry to support food access for all Taylor residents

$250,000 for Bluebonnet Trails to support access to health resources in Taylor

"Among the many reasons the City Council has been supportive of Samsung is the company's track record of being a good corporate citizen," said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell.

The $1 million gift is in addition to the previously announced $300,000 charitable investment Samsung makes each year to support tax-exempt organizations that have a civic and community development impact in Taylor.

The $17 billion chip-making facility was officially announced in November 2021. The facility will produce advanced logic chips that power devices for applications such as mobile, 5G and artificial intelligence. The development is expected to create thousands of high-tech jobs in the area and thousands of other indirect jobs along with construction jobs.

In July 2022, new reports indicated Samsung planned to add more land to the Taylor campus, totaling more than 1,200 additional acres. Documents filed showed the tech giant was also considering an additional 11 new chipmaking facilities in the Austin area. Those documents show the move could lead to nearly $200 billion in new investment and create more than 10,000 jobs.

