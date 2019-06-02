AUSTIN, Texas — St. Michael's quarterback, Sam Saxton, is following in his family's footsteps. He has signed to be a preferred walk-on at the University of Texas.

"Growing up, I always loved the Texas Longhorns," said Saxton. "You never realize when you're a kid the realization of it coming true and playing in that burnt orange, but as time goes on you realize that a dream can come true."

His father, Jimmy Saxton, was a fan favorite at quarterback in 1990 and 1991. His grandfather, the late James Saxton, was a Heisman contender in 1961 as a star running back for the Longhorns.

"Sam is very different from me and my dad," said Jimmy Saxton. "Sam's just a different type of player."

Jimmy Saxton said he hopes Sam Saxton will enjoy being part of a legacy at Texas. The newest Longhorn said he's ready.

"During my recruiting trail, I visited a lot of schools," said Sam Saxton. "But something always felt like it was missing."

Sam Saxton seems to have found a home at UT.

