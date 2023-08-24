North Austin apartment complex fire displaces dozens of residents

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a North Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The fire happened after 3 a.m. at a complex in the 8200 block of Sam Rayburn Drive, just north of where Interstate 35 and US 183 intersect. Firefighters say the fire started in one apartment on the top floor, then spread to two more.

Firefighters contained the flames to those three units but because of smoke and water damage, as well as power problems in the building, 60 adults and children in at least 16 units had to leave their homes.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire. The Austin Disaster Relief Network said it is in contact with the American Red Cross in response to this fire.

No additional information is available at this time.