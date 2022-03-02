One person hospitalized after southwest Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in southwest Austin on Sunday evening.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m. As of around 8:30 p.m., the fire was under control, the Austin Fire Department said.
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center. A second ambulance was on the scene to support AFD firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
