One person hospitalized after southwest Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in southwest Austin on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m. As of around 8:30 p.m., the fire was under control, the Austin Fire Department said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center. A second ambulance was on the scene to support AFD firefighters.

Working fire 5900 blk Salcon Cliff Drive is now under control. 1 occupant was transported by ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VLfU4RbZAI — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 14, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.