One person hospitalized after southwest Austin house fire

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in southwest Austin on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m. As of around 8:30 p.m., the fire was under control, the Austin Fire Department said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center. A second ambulance was on the scene to support AFD firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

