Austin looks at making permanent safety improvements to Rainey Street trail

City leaders are looking at adding more permanent safety measures after multiple drownings in Lady Bird Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — City staff in Austin are taking a closer look at how to permanently ramp up safety near Rainey Street by Lady Bird Lake.

That project has already been approved, but they're looking at adding more permanent safety measures to it after multiple drownings in Lady Bird Lake nearby.

On Wednesday night, they talked about adding more permanent lighting and signage to the area, along with other pedestrian routes leading away from Rainey Street, so people aren't as tempted to use the trail after dark.

"We would like that alternative route that takes you away from the water, and if it's well lit and it looks like it's more inviting, people will choose that over a dimmer, less safe route," said Austin Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly McNeeley.

Once the commission signs off on those changes to the larger plan, they'll go to the full city council for approval.

In April, the City increased patrols in the area after the drowning deaths of Jason John and Jonathan Honey. Austin police will be out in the popular entertainment district, while more park rangers are set to be stationed along the trail.

“As a city, we recognize we need to do more to keep people safe in this area. We are moving quickly to do so and are reaching out to businesses on Rainey Street and other state agencies to partner with us in this crucially important effort. We also ask visitors to Rainey Street to drink responsibly and stay safe by staying together," interim City Manager Jesús Garza said after the changes in April.

In March, the City, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, added solar-powered lights and fencing ahead of South By Southwest.