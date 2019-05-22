COLORADO, Texas — Bank of America awarded SAFE Alliance with their Neighborhood Builders grant for Austin.

The award includes the $200,000 grant, a year of leadership training for the executive director and an "emerging leader" at the nonprofit, and peer organizations across the U.S.

SAFE is a nonprofit in Central Texas that provides housing, support services and prevention programs to victims of abuse or violence.

“Bank of America is committed to providing high-performing nonprofit organizations the power to create more sustainable communities throughout Austin,” said Nikki Graham, Austin market president, Bank of America. “We’re excited to welcome the SAFE Alliance as our Neighborhood Builders recipient, and support them in their mission. Tackling underlying issues fundamental to helping people recover from violence and providing resources to help them achieve stability is the type of work we aim to support through this program.”

Graham said the nonprofit was selected for their work in the Austin area which addresses economic mobility.

