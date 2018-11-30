AUSTIN — A new app allows you to get free food by just keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while you drive.
The Safe 2 Save app that lets you earn points for every mile you drive with out using your phone. These points then turn into free food!
CEO and Founder of the app, Marci Corry, said its a positive spin on a negative issue claiming hundreds of lives.
Currently, Safe 2 Save has more than 115,000 users across Texas, concentrated in the following cities: Bryan / College Station, Waco, Temple, Killeen and Fort Hood, Midland / Odessa, San Antonio and Houston.
RELATED:
How to 'read' your texts hands-free while driving
Don't text and drive: How to minimize distractions on the road
Austin will join these cities in January, but they already have these businesses on live, so technically people can use SAFE 2 SAVE now and accumulate points. Once you have accumulated points, you can use them at these locations.:
- Aloha Pola Austin
- PDQ (Lakeline and Cedar Park locations)
- Aceable Driving School
- la Madeleine (Mueller, Lakeline and Arboretum locations)
- 18 I 8 Fine Men’s Salon