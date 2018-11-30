AUSTIN — A new app allows you to get free food by just keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while you drive.

The Safe 2 Save app that lets you earn points for every mile you drive with out using your phone. These points then turn into free food!

CEO and Founder of the app, Marci Corry, said its a positive spin on a negative issue claiming hundreds of lives.

Currently, Safe 2 Save has more than 115,000 users across Texas, concentrated in the following cities: Bryan / College Station, Waco, Temple, Killeen and Fort Hood, Midland / Odessa, San Antonio and Houston.

Austin will join these cities in January, but they already have these businesses on live, so technically people can use SAFE 2 SAVE now and accumulate points. Once you have accumulated points, you can use them at these locations.:

Aloha Pola Austin

PDQ (Lakeline and Cedar Park locations)

Aceable Driving School

la Madeleine (Mueller, Lakeline and Arboretum locations)

18 I 8 Fine Men’s Salon

Aloha Austin! S2S is now adding local gems like Aloha Austin to the app. Download S2S and start earning points for driving undistracted and redeem those points at local businesses you love. Tag your Austin friends that you think should join the safe driving movement! pic.twitter.com/5Ti0Z1sn3j — SAFE 2 SAVE (@DriveSafe2Save) November 27, 2018

