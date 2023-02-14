Police search for driver after fatal northeast Austin hit-and-run

Police say the driver hit a passenger who'd gotten out of the car.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Austin early Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department said on Saturday, at approximately 1:10 a.m., a passenger got out of a car and was hit by the driver of that same car.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rutland Drive and North Lamar Boulevard.

The driver then drove off without stopping to help the passenger, who died at the scene.

Investigators haven't identified the victim. APD is investigating.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle's description is asked to contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This is the 10th deadly crash this year.