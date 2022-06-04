Run for the Hills: Hill Country Conservancy celebrates National Trails Day

Hill Country Conservancy hosts their 4th annual National Trails Day on the Violet Crown Trail Fun Run!

AUSTIN, Texas — The Hill Country Conservancy hosted its fourth-annual National Trails Day Fun Run on the Violet Crown Trail at Dick Nichols Park Saturday, June 4. National Trails Day is a nationwide event held to encourage people to wander, discover and explore local trails to celebrate spending time outdoors.

Participants chose between a 5k or 1-mile route, running or walking, or simply came to cheer for participants.

After the run, Hill Country Conservancy welcomed everyone to celebrate with them at the finish line party! Tacos and coffee were served and there was live music by Will Dupuy.

Registration fees directly support Hill Country Conservancy’ operations of the Violet Crown Trail.

The Violet Crown Trail began as a vision to create the first regional trail system in Central Texas. Since then, Hill Country Conservancy (HCC) has spearheaded the trail-building effort, utilizing both public and private partnerships and working with multiple municipalities to turn their vision into a reality. Once both phases are realized, the Violet Crown Trail will be the longest trail of its kind in Central Texas, stretching 30-miles from a gateway trailhead in Zilker Park into publicly-owned Water Quality Protection Lands in Hays County.

The Hill Country Conservancy Fun Run promotes health and wellbeing throughout the community while highlighting the interconnectivity of the trail between neighborhoods, peaceful wooded areas, convenient urban amenities and neighborhood parks. One of the biggest parts of their work is to conserve and preserve wild spaces, wildlife and water throughout the Hill Country of Texas.

"A lot of that takes place on private land, so getting out on the trail shows you why it's so important, but we're working to make sure that we have clean water and plenty of it for all the generations to come, that we preserve our beautiful landscapes in the Hill Country and all the amazing wildlife that's out there," said Kathy Miller, CEO of Hill Country Conservancy.

Hill Country Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust committed to protecting not only the natural beauty and open spaces of the Texas Hill Country but also its economy. Hill Country Conservancy preserves our vital natural resources through conservation, community collaboration and engagement to sustain our region now and forever.