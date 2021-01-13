Austin police appeal for new leads in 2017 homicide cold case

Ruler Stefon Matthew Bailey, 21, was killed in Central East Austin on March 15, 2017.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s help after exhausting every known lead in the 2017 homicide of 21-year-old Ruler Stefon Matthew Bailey.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex in the 6400 block of Springdale Road around 12:45 p.m. on March 15, 2017.

An officer arriving on the scene found Bailey lying in the second-floor breezeway of building three with multiple gunshot wounds. Another man was kneeling beside Bailey talking to him and attempting to provide emergency medical aid, the Austin Police Department said.

Bailey was taken to University Medical Center at Brackenridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene told officers there had been a loud argument in the building involving several people just before the shooting. A sedan and newer-model gray van were spotted speeding out of the complex immediately after the gunfire.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact police at 512-974-5250 or at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS or using the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Ruler Bailey’s family describes him as having been a funny, kind-hearted person who liked to keep people smiling,” the Austin Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “He was happiest when he was making music and planned to go to business school and then open his own studio.”