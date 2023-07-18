Homes evacuated as crews battle brush fire near Buda subdivision

The 30-acre brushfire was burning in the Ruby Ranch subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.

BUDA, Texas — Homes have been evacuated as crews battle a 30-acre brush fire near Buda on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM), the fire in the Ruby Ranch subdivision is not threatening structures at this time, but “out of an abundance of caution” four homes were evacuated.

FM 967 from Ruby Ranch Road to 6025 FM 967 was closed to allow emergency vehicles to access the fire. It has now been reopened.

As of around 4:25 p.m., the fire was 40% contained.

The Texas Wildland Task Force has been called in to assist with the fire, and STAR Flight was on the scene for water drops, the HCOEM said. All Hays County ESDs are assisting the Buda Fire Department.

Four single-engine air tankers will be conducting flame-retardant drops. Helicopters left to clear the air space around 4:40 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., officials requested the Blackhawk helicopter return to the fire. It will be in service until sundown. Crews will remain on the scene overnight.

There is no indication as to the cause of the fire yet.

Should more residents be asked to leave their homes, officials said information will be communicated directly to those residents. Updates will also be posted on the Hays County website.

The following locations are available for residents who are unable to go to their homes:

Hays Hills Baptist Church

Hays Community YMCA

Buda United Methodist Church