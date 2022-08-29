Former student arrested after allegedly posting photo near Rouse High School with a pistol

Online records indicated the 18-year-old was released after posting $2,000 bond.

LEANDER, Texas — An 18-year-old former student of Rouse High School was arrested after he allegedly posted a photo in front of the school while holding a pistol.

According to the Leander Police Department, Joseph Ellis has been charged with terroristic threat.

A school resource officer was notified about the photo on Aug. 26 around 12:50 p.m. The photo showed a male posing with the weapon in front of the school. The officer then went to check that area, but the subject was not found there or anywhere else on campus.

He was eventually identified as Ellis, who was located by police on the 400 block of McCarthur Drive. The investigation remains active.

"The Leander Police Department would like to thank the student that reported this incident," police said. "It is important for parents to remind their children to report any dangerous or suspicious activity to school officials and the police."

