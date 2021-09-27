Round Rock police investigating after finding man's body at hotel

His body was found on Saturday, Sept. 25.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police in Round Rock are investigating after they found a man's body at a hotel off of Interstate 35 on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Round Rock Police Department, officers received reports about gunshots at the WoodSpring Suites located at 1950 N. I-35 on Saturday, Sept. 25, at around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Sims. He was already dead when they got there, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Detectives are asking for public's help as they investigate. Anonymous tips can be submitted online, and the Round Rock PD can be contacted at 512-218-5500.