ROUND ROCK, Texas — In honor of Veterans Day, KVUE spoke with one of the oldest veterans in Texas, Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez and his wife live in Round Rock. He's 99 years old and served in the military for 30 years.

“I still walk around and I think I owe it all to the military," said Sanchez.

Sanchez has been retired for over 20 years but his work with the Office of Strategic Services can finally be recognized.

RELATED: Local veteran who lost $16K to a contractor got a trip to Washington, D.C.

“In the OSS, we had to take an oath of silence and couldn't talk about what we did," said Sanchez. "Suddenly it seems it popped out. They let it be known the OSS was the grandfather of the CIA."

The father of 10 entered the military at 23. He served in the Army Air Corps and the Air Force. He flew bombing missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“I loved flying and I wanted to do that for the rest of my life," explained Sanchez. "The experiences I had during World War II were a lot more dangerous, of course, than Korea and Vietnam," he added. "In Korea, all I did was fight. In World War II, the OSS were compelled to do all types of work, like flying spies in and out."

Through his career, he has flown around the globe and has received countless medals and honors.

"I’ve found that most of us are all the same no matter where you go," said Sanchez. "People suffer the same way, rejoice the same way and they all hate war, really.”

RELATED: 'I'm the last man standing,' says 93-year-old who is final WWII veteran left in his town

He said his military background is what keeps him in such great shape.

"By being in the military, you grow up with morals, rules and regulations to live by," said Sanchez. "They are checking you all the time and they want to keep you healthy.”

He said he is thankful for the recognition he gets on Veterans Day every year.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury

Winter Weather Advisories posted for parts of the Hill Country