Man in custody after Round Rock SWAT standoff

Police responded to an incident in the 600 block of Buckskin Dr. around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is in custody after a SWAT call to a residence in Round Rock on Sunday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department said law enforcement responded to a person barricaded in the 600 block of Buckskin Dr. around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Residents had been asked to stay indoors during the incident.

A man was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. and the scene was secure. Officers were beginning to leave the area.

No other information is available at this time.