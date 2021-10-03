x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man in custody after Round Rock SWAT standoff

Police responded to an incident in the 600 block of Buckskin Dr. around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Credit: Getty Images
A generic photo of police lights.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is in custody after a SWAT call to a residence in Round Rock on Sunday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department said law enforcement responded to a person barricaded in the 600 block of Buckskin Dr. around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Residents had been asked to stay indoors during the incident.

A man was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. and the scene was secure. Officers were beginning to leave the area.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

Body of missing Florida college student found, prime suspect dead

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account