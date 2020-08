One fire is on Porano Circle and the other on Calabria Drive.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — As of 9:30 a.m., firefighters are continuing to work to put out two separate structure fires in Round Rock.

One of the fires is on Porano Circle and the other on Calabria Drive, both located near University Boulevard and Highway 130.

As of 9:30 a.m., the cause of both fires is unknown. No additional information is available at this time.

Deputies are assisting FD with 2 structure fire in Round Rock. One on Porano Cir and the other on Calabria Dr. there will be heavy FD and deputy presence in the area. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/WTlSo5Q5RB — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) August 22, 2020

