Round Rock reports strong economic recovery following impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The city's financial officer reported that revenue has reached pre-pandemic levels with unemployment numbers not far behind.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is seeing a big economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Round Rock Chief Financial Officer Susan Morgan.

Morgan presented the Round Rock City Council with a quarterly financial and investment report at the council's Dec. 2 meeting, saying the city has surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels.

"From a revenue standpoint, activity standpoint, it is back to - not just back to pre-pandemic levels, a lot of areas have far exceeded pre-pandemic levels," she said. "We have seen a very robust recovery. Most of the economic reports out there are expecting that to continue. we are expecting that to continue locally, unless something changes."

The city collected more than $84 million in sales tax in the last fiscal year, nearly $13 million more than what the city anticipated. The extra income will reportedly go toward financing city infrastructure.

"We are a heavily sales-tax-based city. And when people feel good about things, they buy stuff, and then that helps our revenue, so that's something that we pay very close attention to," she said.

Morgan said the city's unemployment rate is also reaching pre-pandemic levels, sitting at about 3.3% in September. Before the pandemic reached Central Texas, the city was at 3%.

The financial officer also said the city continues monitoring factors that could impact revenue including rising COVID-19 cases, inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues. Morgan added that the city ended the fiscal year well, with expenditures all within the approved budget.