Round Rock set to permit long-term establishments for food truck vendors

The council will consider the item later this month.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is paving the way for food truck parks, according to a report from the Austin Busines Journal.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended changes to the City's ordinance, allowing mobile food vendors to set up shop long-term in parks.

The current rules do not allow for overnight parking, although there are some exceptions.

If approved later this month, the change would create mobile food establishment parks where three or more approved trucks could gather.

