All lanes of I-35 at Round Rock Avenue now open after rollover accident

Round Rock police first tweeted about a rollover accident on Interstate 35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue have been reopened after a rollover accident Saturday morning.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. that all of northbound I-35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue was closed, as was one southbound lane. 

At 11:45 a.m., police said all southbound lanes were open and the northbound shoulder had opened up for traffic but all main northbound lanes remained closed.

At 12:16 p.m., police said all lanes of I-35 at Round Rock Avenue had reopened.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

