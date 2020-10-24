All lanes of I-35 at Round Rock Avenue now open after rollover accident

ROUND ROCK, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue have been reopened after a rollover accident Saturday morning.
Police said around 11:30 a.m. that all of northbound I-35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue was closed, as was one southbound lane.
At 11:45 a.m., police said all southbound lanes were open and the northbound shoulder had opened up for traffic but all main northbound lanes remained closed.
At 12:16 p.m., police said all lanes of I-35 at Round Rock Avenue had reopened.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
