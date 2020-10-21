Round Rock resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize

The winning ticket was sold at Sam's Mini Mart in Austin on Manor Road.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Central Texas continues to be a hotspot for lucky lottery players!

On Wednesday, Texas Lottery announced that a Round Rock resident has claimed a $1 million prize from its Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was sold at Sam's Mini Mart at 5210 Manor Road in Austin.

This marks the fourth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game, which offers more than $180.9 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

Since June, at least $49 million has been claimed by lotto winners in Seguin, Manor and Del Valle.