Round Rock post office hosts passport fair Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The United States Postal Service is hosting a passport fair on Saturday in Round Rock.

The event is for those who have not been able to schedule a passport appointment.

The fair will be held at Frontier Post Office at 2250 Double Creek Dr.

Potential travelers should bring documentation that shows proof of U.S. citizenship and proof of identity. Passport photo services will be available for those needing new or updated passport photos.

The fair is happening from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Appointments are not required, but customers are encouraged to arrive early. Applicants will be served on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached, USPS said.

To save time, customers can visit www.usps.com/passport to learn about the application process and download and complete an application form (except for signature) before coming to the passport fair.