Round Rock police looking for Sept. 9 aggravated assault witnesses

Eyewitnesses are being sought in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on Sept. 9 near the Walmart on I-35 and State Highway 45.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for witnesses who might have seen a driver hit a man earlier this month.

The eyewitnesses being sought are in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on Sept. 9 near the Walmart on I-35 and State Highway 45.

RRPD said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that investigators have identified those involved. The driver, 24-year-old Andrea Estwick, was arrested on Sept. 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Estwick was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The victim was initially in critical condition but is now stable, RRPD said.

RRPD said they are searching for more eyewitnesses to help in the prosecution of the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at bvillegas@roundrock.gov or at 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

The Round Rock Police are investigating an aggravated assault occurring on Sept. 9 near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. We’ve identified the involved parties, but still need help locating any potential eyewitnesses to help in the prosecution of this case. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CGsItvSvuF — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) September 22, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube