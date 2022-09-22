x
Round Rock police looking for Sept. 9 aggravated assault witnesses

Eyewitnesses are being sought in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on Sept. 9 near the Walmart on I-35 and State Highway 45.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for witnesses who might have seen a driver hit a man earlier this month. 

The eyewitnesses being sought are in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on Sept. 9 near the Walmart on I-35 and State Highway 45. 

RRPD said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that investigators have identified those involved. The driver, 24-year-old Andrea Estwick, was arrested on Sept. 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Estwick was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The victim was initially in critical condition but is now stable, RRPD said. 

RRPD said they are searching for more eyewitnesses to help in the prosecution of the case. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at bvillegas@roundrock.gov or at 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

