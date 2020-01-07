Round Rock police seek missing man last seen on June 23

Christopher Thomas Branham was last seen at a Red Roof Inn on Interstate 35.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man missing since June 23.

Police said Christopher Thomas Branham was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 N. Interstate 35 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and laced-up shoes.

If you have any information, contact police at 512-218-7048. You can also email Detective Patrick Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here.