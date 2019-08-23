AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department's Victim Services team has grown over the years, and they want to make the team even bigger to help more victims.

“We’re walking beside them, being their voice when they can’t have a voice. Being their support when they may not have a support. So, that’s why it's important to have more advocates.” said Tracy Lyke, Round Rock PD's Victim Services Coordinator.

The team started with five volunteers and has grown to 17. Lyke said if you do choose to join, it's something you won't regret.

“As our community grows, we need to be able to reach all the victims that we can,” Lyke said.

The team responds to crimes against people. That includes victims of sexual assault, family violence, robberies and many other crimes.

They need volunteers with strong qualities.

“Somebody who can give us 24 hours a month on call. That means in the evenings and on weekends. Somebody who is a good listener. Somebody who is non-judgmental,” Lyke said.

RELATED:

Dozens evacuated after fire at Round Rock senior living center

Affidavit for arrest warrant filed after man allegedly fires shots in road rage incident

Round Rock man allegedly drags dog from his pickup truck

“When they enter into an investigation in the beginning and they’re able to provide resources, answers to questions, direction, support, encouragement,” Sergeant Tim Chancellor said.

Sgt. Chancellor said there are times the police have to focus on the investigation, but victim advocates focus solely on the people involved in the crimes.

“The goal is, at the end of the investigation, that we can make them as whole as possible,” Sgt. Chancellor said.

Lyke said they are guiding victims on the path of healing from whatever they experienced – and sometimes, it can get difficult.

“A lot of times, we don’t see the difference that it makes it a person’s life that we’re walking beside or meeting. I always tell people we’re meeting them on maybe the one paragraph in their chapter in their whole book of their life,” Lyke said.

If you're interested in signing up, you can learn more about Victim Services here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Jaw bone found in Colorado River in Bastrop identified as missing Houston man

Taylor mom says 5-year-old son walked out of school undetected

Man accused of attacking salon employee before taking and wrecking her car in 2017 charged

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans